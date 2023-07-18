Nearly 27K federal student loan borrowers in Michigan approved for loan forgiveness

Nearly 27,000 federal student loan borrowers in Michigan are slated to receive more than $1.26 billion in income-driven repayment forgiveness, officials announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education has released state-by-state data on the number of borrowers eligible for automatic loan relief under fixes to income-driven repayment plans the Biden administration implemented to ensure an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness.

On Friday, the department started notifying 804,000 borrowers who have a total of $39 billion in federal student loans that will soon be discharged.

Discharges start 30 days after those emails were sent, department officials said in a statement.

Borrowers will be notified by their servicer after the debt is discharged. Those receiving forgiveness will have repayment on those loans paused until their discharge is processed, while those who opt out of the discharge will return to repayment once payments resume in the fall.

The Education Department is expected to continue notifying borrowers who reach the applicable forgiveness thresholds every two months until next year, when all not yet eligible for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated, according to the release.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday.

The discharges announced last week are part of the Education Department’s push to address historical failures in administering the federal student loan program in which qualifying payments made under income-driven repayment plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accurately accounted for. Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months depending on their loan type and income-driven repayment plan.

“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class -- not a burden that weighs down on families for decades. My administration is delivering on that commitment," President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the department has approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers.

Meanwhile, this summer, millions of Americans with student loans can enroll in a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have monthly payments reduced to zero. And in as little as 10 years, any remaining debt will be canceled.

It's known as the SAVE Plan, and although it was announced last year, it has mostly been overshadowed by Biden’s proposal for mass student loan cancellation. But now, after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s forgiveness plan, the repayment option is taking center stage.

Since the ruling, Biden has proposed an alternate approach to cancel debt and also shifted attention to the lesser-known initiative, calling it “the most affordable repayment plan ever.” The typical borrower who enrolls in the plan will save $1,000 a month, he said.

Republicans have fought the plan, saying it oversteps the president’s authority. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the ranking Republican on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, called it “deeply unfair” to the 87% of Americans who don’t have student loans.

The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated over the next decade the plan would cost $230 billion, which would be even higher now that the forgiveness plan has been struck down. Estimates from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania put the cost at up to $361 billion.

Emboldened by the Supreme Court's decision on cancellation, some opponents say it’s a matter of time before the repayment plan also faces a legal challenge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.