UM-Flint chancellor departing post in fall

University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta is leaving the university this fall, UM officials announced Tuesday.

Dutta, at the helm of UM-Flint since fall 2019, is leaving to pursue career aspirations at the University of Illinois, according to UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. He did not specify what role Dutta will have at the University of Illinois.

Dutta's departure comes less than a year after the college unveiled a plan to reverse the college's dire financial situation and struggling business model after years of declining enrollment and insufficient revenues. At the time, outgoing UM President Mary Sue Coleman called the financial struggles, "significant" and said that "Incremental progress is not enough nor will it be sustainable going forward."

"Chancellor Deb Dutta has been a strong advocate for the UM-Flint campus even before he was appointed in the fall of 2019," UM President Santa Ono tweeted. "He accepted this key position knowing the challenges that lay ahead — even before the pandemic disrupted everything."

In a letter to the UM community, Ono said that he would work with the university's leadership team to identify an interim chancellor and would launch a national search to find the next UM-Flint chancellor.

