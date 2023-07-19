Michigan senator requests audit of CPS amid serious concerns on agency

Sen. Jim Runestad has requested the state do an audit of Child Protective Services as "serious concerns continue to grow with the troubled agency."

Runestad's request for an audit included looking into timeframes for starting CPS investigations, documentation surrounding the central registry and completion of criminal background checks.

"As you review these issues, it may be worthwhile to examine whether communication delays between CPS and MDHHS have contributed to errors," Runestad wrote in his letter Wednesday to Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler."

Runestad said he participated in a listening session in Oakland County about protecting children on July 14 and families shared concerns with CPS failing to investigate reports of abuse and neglect. Families also shared concerns about the Hawthorn Center, Michigan's only state-run psychiatric hospital for children.

“The stories we are hearing over and over again are beyond heartbreaking; this isn't how these agencies are supposed to work," Runestad said in a statement. "We must ensure that CPS is held accountable for its failings and that serious deficiencies are corrected so it can properly serve the vulnerable young people who it is meant to help; children’s lives are literally at risk here."

MDHHS spokesperson Bob Wheaton said the state's goal is to protect all Michiganders, especially children, and provide resources and services to families.

"Since becoming director of MDHHS in early 2021, Elizabeth Hertel has championed reforms across the child welfare system to work toward making Michigan a national model," Wheaton said. "Guided by her Keep Kids Safe Action Agenda, MDHHSpartners with lawmakers, police, judges and other child welfare system leaders to do everything in our power to work toward making Michigan the safest place in America to raise kids and nurture families. As we remain dedicated to this important work, we undergo reviews by the Office of Auditor General to ensure that we continue to do what's best for children. We are currently actively working with that office to provide data and information for an ongoing review of Children's Protective Services."

Runestad also cited The Detroit News' reporting on issues with CPS as additional cause for concern with the agency, which operates under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Detroit News found 371 Michigan children died from abuse or neglect in the past 10 years when their parents had a previously investigated complaint within the past two years. Families of children who have died while under CPS investigations for abuse or neglect say the state agency is not doing its job investigating abuse and neglect properly.

More: CPS left discussion on 3-year-old's injuries until Monday. By Saturday, she was dead

More: Kids are dying from abuse and neglect. Families say Michigan isn't doing enough

Experts blame overworked caseworkers, inadequate treatment options for substance abuse and too many children being taken from their homes, clogging up the system and putting them at risk of being hurt or neglected in foster homes.

When CPS was last audited by the Office of the Auditor General in 2018, Runestad said it found deficiencies in how often investigators met with children face-to-face, referrals to county prosecutors, timeframes for starting investigations, registry documentation and criminal background check completions. Runestad cited several of those areas as current concerns.

The Office of the Auditor General conducts follow-ups on audits to assess if the agency has complied with prior recommendations. The office estimates its follow-up on CPS will be released in late 2023.

Runestad introduced a bill earlier this year to increase oversight and transparency into CPS after 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, of Lincoln Park, died. Ethan was allegedly beaten to death by his parents. The bill has not made it out of committee.

kberg@detroitnews.com