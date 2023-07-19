Operation of Monroe Co. animal shelter transferred to Humane Society

Monroe County officials have decided to transfer operations of the county's animal shelter from the sheriff's office to an anti-animal cruelty group, a year after allegations surfaced on social media accusing the shelter of neglecting some animals.

The county's Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement to move the shelter's operations from the sheriff's office to the Humane Society of Monroe County, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Wednesday in a statement. He said the move is effective immediately.

Under the agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026, the Humane Society will run the day-to-day operations of the shelter and be responsible for the care of animals housed in it, Goodnough said. The county will pay the Humane Society $80,000 each year for two years, according to the agreement. The Humane Society, in turn, will pay the county a $1 year for the lease.

Goodnough said that he feels the agreement "will greatly benefit" the county's residents and the animals at the shelter especially.

The agreement comes roughly a year after Goodnough assigned a captain to conduct a full audit of the animal shelter's operations after allegations of neglect at the facility arose on social media.

In one social media post, two dogs at the shelter in connection with a court case allegedly were being neglected. The post said one of the dogs had lost a dramatic amount of weight. At the time, the sheriff defended the shelter. He said a vet examined the dog and determined its weight loss was due to cancer.

Another post criticized the shelter for allowing a dog to bite its kennel's metal bars and injure itself. Goodnough said the dog was missing a tooth when it was brought to the shelter. He said staff immediately took the dog to a vet, who determined it wasn't injured by biting the bars.

Under the new lease agreement, Animal Control Divison officers will be able to focus on investigating and preventing animal abuse and neglect, the sheriff said. And it puts management of the shelter into the hands of a group that specializes in finding homes for stray animals, he said.

Undersheriff Jeff Pauli said the Animal Control Division's officers often helped with the shelter's operations, which was something that wasn't part of their responsibilities, in the past. That means the officers weren't as efficient at their mission as they should have been, he added.

"The officers' focus should really be on enforcement of animal control laws and not adoption," Pauli said. "The Humane Society are experts of animal care and adoption. This new arrangement will allow us to have the (division's officers) concentrate solely on animal laws and animal-related investigations."

Officials for the Humane Society were not readily available for comment.

