State police investigate fatal M-14 shooting in Ann Arbor Twp.

Michigan State Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a motorist found behind the wheel Tuesday on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township, they said.

Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to an area on westbound M-14 at Earhart Road for a report of a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

They arrived and found the vehicle and a motorist. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Officials closed the freeway at Earhart while they conducted an investigation.

Investigators said it's not clear what led up to the shooting but there were indications that another vehicle had been at the same location before they arrived.

Police spoke to witnesses who told them they saw an older, black four-door sedan flee from the area. They also said the car's driver was a male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Michigan State Police tip line at 1 (855) MICH-TIP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez