As storms take aim at SE MI, Ann Arbor Art Fair organizers say they'll make adjustments if necessary

Ann Arbor ― Organizers of the country's largest juried art fair, which opened Thursday morning in Ann Arbor, are making preparations to navigate severe thunderstorms that could include 60 mph winds, 1-inch hail and possible tornado risks.

Officials are weighing the possibility shutting down the outdoor gallery that fills 30 blocks with nearly 1,000 artists' booths, musical stages and art demonstrations for a few hours, contingent on the weather's severity, then reopen once the storm passes. The fair, which officially opened Thursday morning and runs until 9 p.m., will be held all weekend.

"It's all going to depend on what things look like at the time, but we all work together with our emergency services here in the city of Ann Arbor to decide what's going to be in the best interest of fair goers and artists alike," said Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

Thursday's thunderstorm predictions, according to Delhey, wouldn't be the fair's first rodeo with making adjustments to the fair due to inclement weather. Delhey said the event, which draws close to 500,000 attendees to the city each year, will continue operations if merely rainy conditions persist as "we're open: rain or shine," she said.

"If (the weather) is as severe as some are projecting, we will take a look at shutting down," Delhey said. "We've been able to put together emergency plans — you know, we've had tornados come through in the past; it seems like we get rain every year, thunderstorms; we're pretty use to dealing with it."

Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front arriving around 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, while temperatures are expected to reach low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

The art fair, which first began in 1960, runs through Saturday. Admission is free. Information on the event can be found here.

