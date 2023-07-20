Detroit News wins general excellence, 11 other first-place awards from APME

The Detroit News

The Detroit News won for its general excellence as a newspaper and took home 11 other first-place awards, including best spot news, digital presence, sports column and editorial writing, in the 2022 Michigan Associated Press Media Editors contest.

The contest recognizes the best journalism across Michigan in several categories.

The News competed in Division III, where it competed against the Detroit Free Press and the Grand Rapids Press. In addition to the first-place awards, News staffers also took home 14 second- and third-place awards, for a total of 26 honors.

The News' win in the APME general excellence in its division is the second time this year that the newspaper has won a best-in-class award for its work. In March, the Michigan Press Association named The Detroit News as the 2022 newspaper of the year, recognizing the paper's coverage of the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, challenges to Michigan's election and more.

Among the work honored by APME were the News' editorials and column writing; public service reporting by Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc on secretive spending by the Michigan Legislature; and feature writing for a collection of stories by Francis X. Donnelly, including one about a Pez dispenser smuggler.

The News was recognized for its photography and videography, including a Best Video award for a video by Andy Morrison about Michigan's Grand Island ice caves, and for print design, including Best Full Page Design for coverage of the massive clubhouse fire at Oakland Hills Country Club. The paper also took home the top prize for best digital presence at detroitnews.com.

Here's a complete list of the Detroit News's first-place APME awards: