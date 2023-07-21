Massive hail damages businesses, homes in Michigan; 61K without power

As strong storms charged through the Flint area late Thursday afternoon, dropping hail the size of tennis balls, it didn't last long, but residents such Wayne Wodtke say it did plenty of damage.

Wodtke, a floral designer at Vogt's Flowers and Gifts, said when he and his coworkers went out to see their cars after the storm passed, all of them were damaged but his Hyundai Tucson seemed to be the worst. It's dented in 75 spots from the hail and the windshield is completely destroyed by five holes. Wodtke said the hail was the biggest he's ever seen.

"My heart just dropped," said Wodtke when he saw his car. "The hail didn’t even last that long. It came in a couple waves. It was just a matter of a few minutes. We had a customer in the store at the time and when he left, his windshield was smashed in three places. We felt so bad."

Areas hit hardest by Thursday's brief but dramatic storms shifted into cleanup mode Friday morning. Businesses and residents across Davison, about 10 miles northeast of Flint, were dealing with damages to windows and cars.

More than 61,000 customers, meanwhile, were without power early Friday. Besides hail, the storms also uprooted trees and flooded some area roadways.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, DTE Energy reported 58,918 power outages scattered across Metro Detroit, with large clusters near Dearborn Heights, River Rouge and Clinton Township, with 2,159 field resources working towards restoration.

"This storm event resulted in hundreds of “singles” jobs in which restoration efforts will result in getting the power back on to a single customer address," said Cindy Hecht, senior communications strategist for DTE Energy, in a statement.

By late Thursday, the total had peaked at around 90,000, the utility's outage center reported.

"Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted by the extreme weather that hit Southeast Michigan. We estimate that 80% of impacted customers will be restored by end of day Friday, July 21. We know how challenging it is to be without power," the utility said.

"Please be safe and remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous."

Consumers Energy reported outages affecting more than 3,000 customers across the state as of 8 a.m. Friday, with 67 crews working towards restoration. Earlier Thursday, the utility reported 20,000 customers were without power.

A line of storms rolled through the region by 4 p.m. Thursday as part of a squall line associated with a cold front, generating wind gusts near 60 mph and hail, damaging property across the state.

Squall lines, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are groups of storms arranged in a line, often accompanied by gusts of high wind and heavy rain. Squall lines tend to pass quickly and are less prone to produce tornadoes.

In hard-hit Genesee County, the Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison dealership "sustained damage to a large portion of our inventory and our building," officials said on the business' Facebook page.

"We are open and can continue to service and sell vehicles, but ask that you please have patience with us as we take steps to repair the damage. Our thoughts are with all of those in the same situation after today’s storm."

