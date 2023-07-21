Federal appeals court grants Nessel request to review Line 5 case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has granted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request to review a lower court’s decision in her lawsuit against Enbridge Energy seeking to shut down its Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, Nessel’s office announced Friday.

The court will hear arguments to determine if the case belongs in state court or federal court.

In a statement Friday, Nessel said she looks forward to presenting arguments that the case should be sent back to a Michigan state court.

“As Michigan’s top law enforcement official, I brought this case forward on behalf of the People of Michigan to protect Michigan’s Great Lakes,” Nessel said in the statement. “It is a Michigan case that belongs in a Michigan court. Enbridge voluntarily litigated this case in state court for over a year before deciding it would prefer a different forum. Today the Sixth Circuit granted my request to review this important matter, and I am hopeful that they will send this case back to state court where it belongs.”

An Enbridge representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Nessel first sued Enbridge in state court in 2019, where it was litigated for more than a year. Enbridge later moved the case to federal court, launching a fight over jurisdiction.

In February, Grand Rapids Federal District Judge Janet Neff agreed to certify her August order that denied Nessel's request to keep the case in state court. That allowed Nessel's office to appeal the case.

Neff's order was the second time the judge had ordered Line 5 cases be kept in federal court. The judge made a similar ruling in November 2021 in a case brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to Nessel's office, the parties will file briefs and argue before a panel of judges.

