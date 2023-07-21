Homicide charges filed in death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed homicide charges Friday against a 26-year-old man accused of kidnapping and strangling 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith.

Rashad Maleek Trice will face one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of felony murder along with 18 other charges stemming from three different counties and consolidated in one case in Ingham County.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores," Nessel said in a statement Friday.

The charges authorized Friday mark the first state murder charges leveled against Trice, who is also facing federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping causing death.

The criminal charges against Trice stem from an alleged July 2-3 crime spree, in which Trice is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Lansing; driving away with her 2-year-old daughter Wynter; strangling Wynter with a phone cord and leaving her in a Detroit alley; and then attempting to flee police in St. Clair Shores.

Trice, who is being housed at the Newaygo County jail, initially faced charges in multiple different counties before Nessel reached an agreement with county prosecutors last week to consolidate the cases in Lansing. The single prosecution will streamline the process and make it easier for family, law enforcement and witnesses to participate in the proceedings.

Besides the homicide charges, Nessel also filed 18 additional charges against Trice, including assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, home invasion, disarming a police officer, second-degree fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing stolen property, unlawfully driving away an automobile, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing, second-degree domestic violence and stalking.

Trice is charged as a 4th offense habitual offender.

Charges formerly filed by Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane and Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido will be withdrawn in lieu of the prosecution being led by the attorney general's office.

