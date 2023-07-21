Lansing man convicted of threatening federal judge, sheriff, court clerk

A 41-year-old Lansing man has been convicted by a federal jury on charges he sent threats to public officials, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison announced Friday.

Kevin William Cassaday was convicted last week after a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts after deliberating for less than two hours, Ison said in a statement.

Cassaday was charged with threatening a federal district court judge’s chamber, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and the Court of Claims clerk’s office.

Officials said his threatening communications included: “I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party,” “You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family,” and “I want the clerk dead!”

At trial, those that received Cassady’s threats called them "the most direct and persistent threats that they had ever received during their government service," Ison said.

“Public officials should be free to serve their communities without worrying about threats to their lives,” Ison wrote Friday. “This offender’s threats to harm a member of the judiciary, an elected law enforcement official, and at least one other public employee caused undue concern for these employees. The jury has rightfully sent the message that threats to those serving the public will not be tolerated.”

Devin Kowalski, acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said the verdict sends a clear message that threats against public officials will not be tolerated.

“Mr. Cassaday intended to intimidate and create fear in victims whose jobs are integral to our justice system,” he wrote. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to aggressively investigating those who threaten members of our community with violence.”

Cassaday's conviction comes after a 33-year-old woman recently was sentenced in connection with threatening Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Last month, a northern Michigan man accused of extremist, anti-government views pleaded guilty to possessing illegal pipe bombs. Prosecutors expressed concern about Terrence VanOchten engaging in "disturbing behavior," citing comments he made about placing former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head on a stick.

A northern Michigan man earlier threatened to kill U.S. President Joe Biden and phoned in bomb threats nationwide, according to the FBI.

In March, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against Sebewaing resident Randall Robert Berka II, whom authorities linked to a YouTube account titled “kill all federal agents on sight and hang biden” that included threats to kill members of the LGBTQ+ community and Democrats, namely Whitmer.

A grand jury has also indicted an Adrian-area man accused of posting threats on Twitter to kill Jewish politicians, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

