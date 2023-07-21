Livonia lawyer accused of smuggling drugs into state prison

A 69-year-old attorney from Livonia has been arrested amid accusations he smuggled drugs into a prison in Branch County, authorities announced Friday.

the attorney was arrested on Thursday for felony offenses involving “illegal controlled substances” being brought into the Lakeland Correctional Facility “under the guise of an attorney client visit," according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

The attorney has not been named pending an arraignment, officials said in a statement.

State police arrested the man with help from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Both are conducting a joint investigation, which police said started in June.

The suspect is being held at the Branch County Jail and was expected to be arraigned soon, investigators said.

“The issue of smuggling drugs, cell phones, weapons, and other dangerous items is a serious matter with serious safety implications for all involved including the prison staff who have to deal with the results once the items are inside,” officials said.

“MSP would like to remind people to be wary when asked to bring items into a prison or jail outside of accepted normal practices allowed by that facility. We also would remind people that specifically not knowing what you are bringing in does not automatically absolve you of any legal responsibilities or consequences if caught.”