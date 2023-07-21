Michigan officials join 'Barbie' buzz online

It's a Barbie world.

As buzz builds before the official release of the first live-action film built around the iconic doll, Michigan officials aren't missing out.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a series of images on Twitter featuring a brunette Barbie in a pantsuit as her tiny doppelganger.

"Come on Barbie, let's go govern," Whitmer tweeted, mimicking lyrics from the 1990s Aqua song about the Mattel legend.

"This Barbie is the 49th Governor of the great state of Michigan, and just like @Barbie, fuchsia is my power color. ... I'm committed to fighting for a state where every Michigander, no matter their background, can thrive."

Whitmer tweeted other pictures showing her gubernatorial twin at the state Capitol, signing bills at a miniature desk and even driving a hot-pink convertible, all while wearing a necklace with a Michigan-shaped pendant.

Michigan State Police also joined the act, tweeting a picture of a blonde Barbie in a blue officer's uniform with a squad car in the background.

"This Barbie is ready to serve the state of Michigan!" the agency tweeted.

MSP went on to say career possibilities on its team were "endless."

After some apparent criticism of the meme, the post was deleted by evening.

"MSP’s social media team values the contributions of our female members and out of respect for them we have removed our previous post about Barbie," officials wrote late Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways Twitter page touted Barbie throughout the day, showing off dolls who served as shoreline birders, a ranger and a boater.

Michigan House Democrats tweeted a photo of the state Capitol building in Lansing bathed in a rosy shade to mirror the iconic Barbie dreamhouse.

The messages come as Barbie's parent company Mattel has launched a marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere.

There are pink benches at bus stops and pink clothing displayed in store windows. Microsoft's XBox has come up with a Barbie console series and HGTV is hosting a four-part Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

Forecasts show the film could open above $90 million at the box office in North America.

The Associated Press contributed