Police seeks tips on hate-motivated vandalism at off-campus UM fraternity houses

The Detroit News

The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking tips about what it calls "hate motivated" vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses.

The vandalism at 1928 Geddes Avenue and 800 Oxford Road consisted of spray-painted homophobic and antisemitic symbols, including a swastika at one location, the department tweeted.

"The Ann Arbor Police Department takes hate motivated crimes very seriously. Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor," the department said.

In a statement to the campus community, UM President Santa Ono said the university condemned the vandalism.

"These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community," Ono said in the statement.

Ono said both houses are vacant for the summer, but students will be living in them in the fall.

Police said the vandalism, which also included broken windows, is believed to have between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The department said it wants to hear from anyone who might have seen anything suspicious or who might have captured suspects on doorbell cameras in that time period.

Those with information about the incident may contact the department's tip line at (734) 794-6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.