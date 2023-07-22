Festival named for Stevie Wonder celebrates community, culture and health

Detroit — Hundreds of attendees gathered Saturday afternoon for a community festival focused on health, wellness and love, named for Motown legend Stevie Wonder.

The Health, Wellness and Love: A Stevie Wonder Tribute festival convened in the parking lot of the College for Creative Studies on the corner of Woodward Avenue and Stevie Wonder Avenue, featuring local vendors, games, workshops on mental health, food trucks and live musical and dance performances, as the sounds of Wonder's extensive track list emanated throughout Detroit's New Center district.

Detroit native Sharon DuMas, 77, the event's organizer and Wonder's first cousin, said the festival was held to celebrate Wonder's legacy, while promoting health, wellness and love throughout Detroit's community.

"When we were disconnected during the pandemic, we didn't have a chance to feel and love on each other," DuMas said. "I wanted our young people, especially, to experience being around mature people, but to also feel the love, because that's what I think they're missing."

The festival was hosted by Full and Fabulous, an organization that facilitates holistic programming and empowerment of women aged 12 to 21, founded by DuMas 41 years ago. Although Wonder didn't attend Saturday's event, DuMas said when she pitched the festival idea to her cousin, he replied to her, "Yes, that's a good idea," giving the festival his stamp of approval.

In 2016, DuMas chaired the Stevie Wonder Tribute Committee to name the street after Wonder, in the area he grew up in.

“I remember my brother Calvin and I walking on the street eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, (and) me trying to steal cookies when I was supposed to be asleep,” Wonder said during a 2016 question-and-answer session with the media.

Meanwhile, Saturday's event included a mental health summit, where dozens of youth ages 10 to 17 were given tools to address situations in ways the improve mental wellness.

Miracle Nored, a mental health first aid instructor and CEO of Building Beyond Barriers, said making mental health a priority amongst youth helps to reduce suicide statistics and removes the stigma associated with other mental health conditions.

"The more we talk about mental health with our youth, the more we can end the stigma around it," Nored said. "Its about giving them permission (to know) 'its OK not to be OK' and that they don't have to fake it."

Detroiter Preston Beavers, 16, said the session helped him reframe his view on mental health, encouraging him to extend empathy and compassion to himself and his peers going forward.

"We're here today to share love, to love on each other and to bring that back into our families and our communities," DuMas said. "Sometimes, people are not even saying the word 'love' ... we want our young people to understand that there's something behind showing love and promoting good health."

