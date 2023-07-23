Man struck by lightning in St. Clair County, authorities say

A 58-year-old man from Clinton Township was in critical condition Sunday after being struck by lightning, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Capac Road in Lynn Township in St. Clair County.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office along with tri-hospital EMS and the Brockway Township Fire Department responded to the report of a rare lightning strike.

A preliminary investigation found that the 58-year-old man along with a 62-year-old man from Warren were in an open area, gathering firewood when lightning struck.

The 58-year-old man was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Marlette Regional Hospital before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with critical injuries.

The 62 year-old man sustained minor injuries and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

Deputies who responded to the scene reported that there were localized thunderstorms and periods of intermittent heavy rain in the area at the time of the incident.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_