Man in custody after allegedly touching girls in Muskegon wave pool

A 39-year-old man is in custody after inappropriately touching girls in a wave pool at a Muskegon water park, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the WildWater Adventure Waterpark, which is part of Michigan's Adventure amusement park.

The investigation is ongoing and troopers are asking that any additional victims contact Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-328-0911.

The park's code of conduct says "sexual misconduct or lewd behavior including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates" is not permitted.

