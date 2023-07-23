This Westland native could pass for Ernest Hemingway

A Westland native was a finalist Saturday in a Hemingway look-alike contest, his fourth time in the competition.

Tim Stockwell, who now lives in Key West, Florida, entered into Sloppy Joe's 42nd Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. Sloppy Joe's Bar is a famous Key West saloon beloved by American writer Ernest Hemingway.

"Most people who know their Key West history are familiar with the stories about Sloppy Joe’s, and know it was Ernest Hemingway’s favorite watering hole during his time on the island," according to the bar's website. "When Joe Russell officially opened his bar, Hemingway and his 'Mob' of cohorts were enthusiastic regular customers. In fact, the author once called himself a co-owner silent partner in the enterprise."

It was Hemingway who encouraged the bar’s final name change to Sloppy Joe’s Bar. The new moniker was adopted from Jose Garcia Havana club selling liquor and iced seafood.

"Because the floor was always wet with melted ice, his patrons taunted this Spanish Joe with running a 'sloppy' place … and the name stuck. Somehow, it seemed to fit Joe Russell’s bar just as well," the bar's history states.

They honor Hemingway's legacy as the first famous author to make the island his home with a look-alike contest at the bar each July. Contestants vie to be named "Papa" or the winner.

The Look-Alikes arrive in "Hemingway garb." Some even wear safari outfits, khakis and even the hot wool fisherman turtle neck sweater. Many entrants have been competing for years. Some bring their own cheering squad, bar judges said. Most contestants admit (confidentially) that they may never win, but return year after year for the fellowship.

The Hemingway Look-Alike Society is dedicated to the Hemingway Look-Alike scholarship program and touts itself as the largest contributor to the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.

The judges are looking for someone who looks like Hemingway, but also someone who will return each year to judge the contest, someone who will work on the scholarship program with good moral character, the contest application form says. Contestants get two minutes to speak.

This year, there were 144 contestants. About 64 were judged on Thursday during round one and 80 contestants on Friday in round two. Stockwell competed Thursday and advanced to the final round.

On Saturday, 26 finalists competed and judges winnowed the list to five, including Stockwell.

Of the finalists, Gerrit Marshall of Madison, Wisconsin, was named this year's winner.

Stockwell said he plans to return in 2024 to compete for the title for the fifth time, he told judges.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_