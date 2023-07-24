Bridge closed for repairs in Farmington Hills on Middle Belt Road until mid-August

A $275 million restoration project to repair a bridge is creating some detours and closures on Middle Belt Road in Oakland County for the next several weeks.

The I-696 Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project is continuing with bridge improvements and is moving to the Middle Belt Road bridge over I-696 in Farmington Hills, which requires closing the bridge, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Middle Belt Road is currently closed over I-696 for the bridge repair work until mid-August, but will remain open to local traffic between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads up to the I-696 overpass, state officials said.

Drivers going northbound on Middle Belt will use eastbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Inkster Road, then westbound 12 Mile Road to Middle Belt. Drivers going southbound on Middle Belt will use eastbound 12 Mile to southbound Inkster, then westbound 11 Mile to Middle Belt.

This $275 million project includes rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 or Telegraph Road.

The project is being funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.

In 2023, the eastbound route of I-696 is being rebuilt from I-275 to east of US-24 or Telegraph Road and the westbound lanes will be rebuilt in 2024.

