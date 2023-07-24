Lead levels in Benton Harbor's drinking water hit a new low

Lead levels in Benton Harbor's drinking water fell below state and federal action levels for the fourth time in two years after they had exceeded them for three straight years starting in 2018, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Monday.

The state's results showed that 90% of 69 residential test locations had a lead level of one part per billion (ppb) or lower in the six month period between Jan. 1 and June 30, less than the 15 ppb requirement under Michigan's Lead and Copper Rule. This is the city's lowest recorded lead reading in more than five years.

High lead levels exceeding state and federal standards were first discovered in Benton Harbor's drinking water in 2018, which prompted a state advisory and more frequent testing in the majority Black city of roughly 10,000 people. After hitting 27 ppb in 2018, the city was still registering above 25 ppb during two separate testing periods in 2019.

The Detroit News reported in 2021 that state environmental and city officials were slow to deal with the lead contamination crisis by not warning residents that the drinking water was unsafe and that its corrosion control measures hadn't worked.

The state in late September 2021 began providing free bottled water and water filters for tap faucets after a group of concerned residents, safe water advocates and environmentalists filed an emergency petition seeking federal intervention to restore safe drinking water in Benton Harbor.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency criticized state and city officials for being slow to respond to the public health crisis and warn residents about unsafe drinking water in 2021. Federal officials also ordered Benton Harbor to fix its drinking water system.

All of the city's lead service lines in the city were replaced by June 2023 following an executive directive issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2021, according to the EPA. About 99.8% of Benton Harbor's assumed 4,506 lead lines have been removed, according to the state's dashboard. The federal agency released the city from its order last month.

EGLE officials credited the city's drop in lead levels to the lead service line replacement effort.

"The success in driving lead levels to near zero in Benton Harbor shows that investment in infrastructure coupled with intergovernmental cooperation can lead to dramatic improvements in people’s drinking water," EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division Director Eric Oswald said in a statement. "Although some of this rapid progress can be attributed to the fact that we only had 4,500 service lines to replace in Benton Harbor, EGLE believes this model of cooperation can be scaled up to work in larger communities."

Federal and state action levels measure the effectiveness of corrosion control measures and dictate when communities must take corrective action. Lead is a neurotoxin, and no level of exposure is safe for humans.

