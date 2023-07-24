Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from a week ago

Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents from last week, meaning drivers are now paying an average of$3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, according to AAA. Prices are 4 cents lessthan this time last month and almost $1 less than this time last year, a decline AAA attributes to lower oil prices.

"Oil prices slid in response to market concerns that crude demand may soften in the months ahead. Due to extended repair timelines at refineries, lower refinery oil usage rates could influence how much oil prices decline," according to a release from the auto club Monday morning.

"Despite a slight increase in demand, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump," Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said in the release. "If demand continues to climb, alongside tightening supply, gas prices could increase."

Metro Detroit’s current gas price average, at $3.55 per gallon, is trending slightly above the state's average. Compared to last week, prices were down 4 cents and the current average is 89 cents less than this same time last year.

According to GasBuddy, regular unleaded gas can be found around $3.20 at a Citgo station on Michigan Avenue in Inkster, a Sunoco station on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn and a Shell station on Eureka Road in Romulus.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in Ann Arbor ($3.56), Metro Detroit ($3.55) and Marquette ($3.52).

The least expensive gas price averages are in Grand Rapids ($3.40), Benton Harbor ($3.42) and Flint ($3.44).