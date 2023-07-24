Real estate investor sentenced in $3M wire, bankruptcy fraud scheme

A former real estate investor from Michigan was sentenced Monday to 78 months in prison for his role in a $3 million investment and bankruptcy fraud scheme, federal officials announced.

Sean Tissue pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud and withholding information in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Authorities determined the former Rochester resident orchestrated a real estate investment fraud scheme from 2015 through 2021.

He and others made many fraudulent representations to potential investors from Israel, India, South Africa and other countries in a bid to convince them to invest in supposed real estate in Michigan, Texas and elsewhere, federal officials said in a statement.

Many victims lost funds through the investments, and Tissue maintained the ruse by allowing bogus documents to be provided to investors, including fake deeds, wiring instructions, bank statements, leases and inspection reports. He even provided a fake name to investors, “Sean Ryan," and converted the $3 million in fraudulently obtained funds to his own personal use, according to the release.

“Sean Tissue lied repeatedly to investors over the course of many years, and his lies continued when he tried to escape his debts by filing for bankruptcy, stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “Today’s sentence provides substantial punishment for Tissue’s long history of fraud and reflects the serious consequences that await those who abuse our financial and bankruptcy systems.”

Investigators found Tissue, who moved from Rochester to Georgia in April 2022, also engaged in bankruptcy fraud by knowingly and fraudulently withholding recorded information pertaining to his assets and financial affairs from a bankruptcy trustee after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2017.

“The defendant defrauded his real estate clients and then attempted to escape the consequences by declaring bankruptcy," said Devin J. Kowalski, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. "These actions not only harmed individual clients, but also impacted potential investments in the city of Detroit."

U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith also sentenced Tissue to a three-year term of supervised release.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, his attorney, John Minock, sought 51 months in prison.

Tissue, a father of three who once coached girls' soccer and was involved in charity, has a history of substance abuse, Minock wrote. While incarcerated, he added, his client "has used the time to consider the negative impact this has had on his family and how his substance abuse and rationalizations led to his offenses."