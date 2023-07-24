UM gets $7.5M in federal aid to research nuclear energy projects

The University of Michigan announced Monday it had received a surge of federal grant funding to support a slew of nuclear energy research projects.

UM received $7.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, which in June funded 68 nuclear energy projects with grants totaling more than $56 million. The projects support the development of nuclear technology, early career faculty research and student research at universities and a national laboratory.

The federal department's investment in nuclear power mirrors Michigan lawmakers' recent interest in nuclear energy — and the possible resurrection of the Palisades nuclear energy plant in west Michigan — as a path toward meeting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's climate goals.

"These awards are a crucial investment in our nation’s nuclear energy technologies, universities, and next generation of researchers and scientists," Department of Energy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Kathryn Huff said in a press release about the federal grant awards. "The funding will help ensure researchers and educators have the resources they need to keep making a difference."

The largest award to UM was $3 million for a integrated research project to accelerate the licensing and deployment of advanced reactors.

The project aims to build a predictive tool that will allow companies to demonstrate how their reactor will operate for 20 years, which is required for design approval, the university said in the release. The tool will include shooting atomic nuclei at material, which will show how well core materials can withstand decades' worth of radiation damage.

The process "is not only faster, in terms of days vs. years, and cheaper — thousands vs. millions of dollars — it also does not require special handling or disposal issues, and advances in ion irradiation techniques and simulation and modeling have established the technique as a viable substitution for reactor irradiation," said UM's Gary Was, project leader and professor emeritus of nuclear engineering and radiological sciences.

Other awards to the university include:

$1 million for research and development of an instrumentation and control mechanism to test for impurities in some reactors.

$1 million for a project to "engage diverse New Mexican communities" to develop an equitable approach for siting advanced nuclear reactors and build a tool to assess public sentiment. The project will guide the potential for siting reactors on already blighted or contaminated areas.

$1 million for a research and development project to make a quick and cost-effective method to test materials under stresses like radiation, pressure and heat.

$1 million for a research and development project to develop an advanced ultrasonic imaging tool to look for defects in 3D printed nuclear reactor parts.

$500,000 for a nuclear reactor physics project on a quantum computer.

A $625,000 distinguished early career award to Majdi Radaideh, an assistant professor in the College of Engineering's Nuclear Engineering & Radiological Sciences department, for a project to modernize nuclear engineering education.

No other Michigan universities were awarded projects through the Department of Energy's recent $56 million in awards, according to the federal agency's lists of award recipients.

The DOE touts the awards as a step toward achieving the Biden administration's goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Nuclear energy is a divisive issue in the environmental movement. Some say nuclear power isn't worth the potential risks of environmental disaster, while others say it is the key to reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

Michigan Democrats are advancing a clean energy plan that would require utilities to meet a 100% clean energy standard by 2030, with nuclear electricity and renewables among the sources described as "clean."

Michigan has two operating nuclear plants: Fermi 2 Power Plant in Monroe County and the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County. It also has Palisades, which recently was decommissioned.

Palisades owner Holtec International is pursuing plans to revive the shuttered plant. The company has applied for federal funding to support that effort and, if successful, will also receive $150 million from the state government. The company has said it needs support from the federal and state government and a purchase agreement with a utility customer in order to finance the plant's continued operation.

