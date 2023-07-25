Focus: HOPE expands senior food program to combat food insecurity in SE Michigan

A Detroit nonprofit is expanding its free food program for seniors into 43 new sites so they won't have to travel to the city for assistance.

The expansion by Focus: HOPE aims to combat food insecurity, which is an issue for nearly 43% of older adults in southeast Michigan, the organization said in a news release.

“With the cost of food and energy continuing to rise, the demand for food assistance among seniors is projected to increase. Focus: HOPE is dedicated to providing resources that help seniors meet that need," said Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE. "Through our monthly food box program, seniors in Detroit and 159 surrounding communities can receive essential grocery items to stock their pantries with shelf staples, ensuring they have access to nutritious food options.”

The program provides more than 42,000 seniors with monthly food packages, in partnership federal and state agencies and over 250 community partners, with distribution centers in Belleville, Pontiac, Troy and Gibraltar, organization officials said.

Focus: HOPE said through a partnership with Wayne County, the organization has scheduled pop-up distribution sites from late July through September beginning at 9 a.m. Those sites include:

July 29, 2023: Taylor Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph Road, Taylor.

August 19, 2023: VFW Post 1136, 633 Ford Road, Wyandotte.

August 26, 2023: Our Lady of Loretto, 17116 Olympia, Redford.

September 9, 2023: The River Church, 17235 Middlebelt, Livonia.

September 16, 2023: Ernest T. Ford Recreation Center, 10 Pitkin Street, Highland Park.

September 23, 2023: Focus: HOPE Inkster Food Center, 759 Inkster Road, Inkster.

Founded in 1968, Focus: HOPE is a civil and human rights organization that has developed numerous programs in its efforts to overcome racism, poverty, injustice, youth development, workforce training, food justice and advocacy.

Information about the Food for Seniors program can be found here.