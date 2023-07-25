Forecast: Heat, strong storms in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

Southeast Michigan residents are in for a wild Wednesday: the National Weather Service predicts severe storms sweeping the region and hot days ahead.

"There is the potential for numerous severe storms across the region on Wednesday afternoon-evening," the weather service said in a statement.

The greatest risk is from the Ohio border into the southern Thumb region, according to the post.

The forecast called for the showers to arrive after 2 p.m. as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. The average high for July 26 is 84 at Detroit Metro Airport, weather service records show.

The storms could generate wind gusts topping 65 mph, 1-inch hail, flooding from heavy rainfall and possible isolated tornadoes, the weather service said.

On Thursday, a combination of squall line thunderstorms tied to a strong cold front spawned downpours, high winds and sizeable hail that damaged vehicles, homes and businesses. There were many reports of downed trees and thousands of power outages, some lasting into the weekend.

Some spots, including Detroit, saw severe weather again on Monday afternoon.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is warning residents to prepare for the latest round.

"The regional system is working as designed and is in dry conditions, and currently has capacity to handle the expected flows into the system," said Navid Mehram, the authority's chief operating officer of wastewater operating services, in a statement Tuesday.

"GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant, and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements. It is also extremely helpful if residents do not run their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events."

Another story is the heat.

The mercury could reach 90 Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. The heat index could rise into the upper 90s both days.

In response, the city of Westland has opened several cooling centers that will also serve as charging stations for residents through Friday:

• Westland City Hall, 36300 Warren Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Fire Station #1, 35701 Central City Parkway, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Fire Station #3, 28801 Annapolis, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Police Station, 36701 Ford Road, 24 hours a day

• The Friendship Center, 1119 Newburgh Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• William P. Faust Public Library, 35100 Bayview, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center, 32150 Dorsey Road, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday

The H2O Spray Park at 1901 N. Carlson Road also is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Detroit has recreation centers where residents can go during regular business hours:

∎ Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays

∎ Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays

∎ Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays

∎ Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays

∎ Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. weekdays

∎ Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays

∎ Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays

∎ Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays

∎ Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays

∎ Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays

Detroit's Main Library is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Its other branches are open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays.