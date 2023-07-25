Student backpack ban lifted in Grand Rapids schools, amended in Flint schools

Two Michigan school districts have amended their bans on student backpacks for the new school year.

Grand Rapids Public Schools will again allow backpacks for all grades after district leaders implemented additional safety measures, while Flint Community Schools is allowing students only from preschool through grade six to use a clear backpack. Students in grades 7-12 still cannot use them.

Backpacks were banned at Grand Rapids schools last school year following four incidents where guns were confiscated from students. Flint school officials banned backpacks in April at all buildings due to an increase in threats being made at schools across the country, including Flint.

Grand Rapids school officials are recommending that families use a clear backpack to "assist in monitoring what children are bringing to and from school" but are not requiring it. School resumes on Aug. 22.

"School safety is our top priority," GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a statement. "We know that our scholars cannot achieve the growth and learning they are capable of unless they feel safe in the learning environment. We took a comprehensive look at our safety procedures and will continue to adapt, learn, and change as necessary."

Kevelin Jones, Flint school superintendent, posted a statement on the district's website saying the ban was a difficult decision and the district had no major issues stemming from the policy change.

"And academic instruction was able to continue smoothly. This was an important safety measure, and we have spent the summer reviewing and discussing the policy with our key stakeholders," Jones said. "We apologize for any inconvenience that the backpack policy will have on our scholars and families, but when it comes to the safety of our school community, we will not take any chances."

Small purses with personal items such as hygiene products, wallets, keys and a phone, clear gym bags, and lunchboxes will be allowed "within reason," Jones said.

"These bags will still be subject to search. If a scholar brings a backpack to school, they will be sent to the office where they will need to call a parent or guardian to pick up their belongings. The office will not hold this property," Jones said.

Jones said backpacks make it easier for students to hide item such as contraband and weapons.

"Weapons can be easily disassembled, and the individual pieces can then be concealed in pockets, inside books or under other items. Clear backpacks do not completely fix this issue, but they do make it easier for safety advocates to search and monitor activity for our younger scholars.," Jones said. "We cannot implement the same policy for our older scholars, so we ask that scholars in seventh to 12th grade understand the need for the backpack policy at their buildings."

School starts Aug. 9.

