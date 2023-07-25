Mackinac Bridge to stop taking Canadian cash for tolls

Loonies and toonies will soon be out at the Mackinac Bridge. So will all other Canadian cash.

Officials with the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which runs The Mighty Mac, said Tuesday that toll booths on the iconic bridge will no longer accept Canadian currency, effective Oct. 1, 2023.

"As the Mackinac Bridge is not an international bridge, and we cannot offer an attractive exchange rate to customers, the Authority has decided to stop accepting Canadian currency," Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge director, said in a statement. "We’re certainly not looking to inconvenience our customers, but we’re one of very few businesses or agencies in Michigan that accepts Canadian cash."

The bridge authority receives about $4,000 each month in Canadian cash, it said.

It also said the change is being made for two reasons. One is fewer and fewer travelers pay tolls to cross the span with Canadian cash.

"We have a lot of Canadian customers who currently use credit or debit cards to pay the toll," Nowack said. "Those customers get a better exchange rate through their credit card company than we can offer them. In fact, when they learn that the toll will be double when paying with cash, many of them choose to pay by card instead."

The other is the administrative costs associated with exchanging the currency, such as paying for an armored truck to transport the cash and wire fees.

