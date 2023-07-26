Human case of swine flu linked to Oakland Co. Fair exhibitor, health officials say

State and local health officials said Wednesday they identified a presumptive positive human case of swine flu in a Lapeer County resident who was an exhibitor at the Oakland County Fair this month.

Officials last week warned that Influenza A virus, the causative agent of swine influenza, had been detected in pigs at the event, which ran July 7-16 at the Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg.

"A respiratory specimen that tested presumptive positive for swine flu will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmatory testing," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Health Division has been reaching out to swine exhibitors and their families who visited the swine barns at the fair to identify those who might have been exposed, according to the release.

“Visitors of the Oakland County Fair should monitor for flu-like symptoms: fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, and body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “If you believe you may have the flu, contact your health care provider and stay home until you have recovered.”

Swine flu viruses spread among pigs and rarely infect humans, but it can happen mainly through droplets when infected animals cough and sneeze, the health department said Wednesday.

Symptoms of variant influenza infection in humans mirror seasonal flu viruses. They can appear up to 10 days after exposure. Severe illness can include complications, such as pneumonia, requiring hospitalization, and sometimes causes death, according to the health department.

Those at high risk of developing complications include children younger than 5, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or weakened immune systems.

Prescription antiviral drugs, such as oseltamivir and zanamivir, are effective in treating influenza A H3 virus infections, officials said.

To protect against the illness and prevent its spread, the health department recommended steps including covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; frequent hand washing; refraining from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings; and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.