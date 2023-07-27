Genesee Co. teacher in program to educate inmates charged with smuggling drugs, phone to them

A Mount Morris high school teacher has been charged with smuggling drugs to inmates in the Genesee County Jail, where she was part of an educational program for inmates, officials announced Thursday.

Meredith Ann Leyrer, 54, was arraigned through 67th District Court in Flint on three felonies, records show: manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, furnishing contraband to prisoners and furnishing a cellphone to a prisoner.

The first charge is a 20-year felony, while the others are each five years, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told reporters in a briefing Thursday.

Leyrer was involved in the I.G.N.I.T.E program offered with help from Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools to educate inmates, Swanson said.

An investigation found that between December and this month, the Burt resident brought 135 pills of fentanyl, six cans of weed wax as well as a cellphone she used 357 times, often for phone sex, the sheriff said.

"We got word last week there was drugs being smuggled into the jail," Swanson said in the briefing. "It’s very difficult to do that. And those that are behind these kinds of conspiracies are very wise. They use their positions of influence and trust, and they abuse it. And that’s exactly what happened in this case."

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Leyrer engaging in a drug deal July 17 with Deandre Arrington, 29, who received $300 in his inmate account, according to the sheriff.

Two other inmates, Marquise Coleman, 33, and Todd Cardoza, 34, allegedly received $106.50 and $255, respectively, investigators said.

Leyrer was arrested Monday.

When Swanson asked her why she smuggled the drugs and brought in the phone, Leyrer told him she had been "groomed," he said. "In her own words, she always had low self-esteem about herself. Throughout her whole life she said she always tried to fight for attention. When she was on the floor doing what her profession is supposed to do, protecting, serving and teaching, those on the floor took advantage of that."

Leyrer remained in the Genesee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10.The three inmates involved have been placed in restrictive housing and their I.G.N.I.T.E. privileges were permanently suspended from the jail's 5B floor, Swanson said.