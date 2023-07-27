St. Clair Co. teens arrested in connection with theft of 3 cars, two burglaries

Two St. Clair County teens have been arrested in connection with the theft of three cars, a gun and at least two burglaries Wednesday, officials said.

The two, a 17-year-old from Port Huron and a 16-year-old from Port Huron Township, were taken to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center to await charges, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, a single-vehicle accident reported at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Smiths Creek and Range roads near Interstate 94 in Kimball Township. Deputies were called to the area for a report of a 2012 Honda Civic striking a pole and knocking down the intersection's traffic signal.

They arrived and saw signs that the driver of the vehicle and a passenger walked away. Deputies located the two a short time later near a school and took them into custody. They searched both the suspects and the vehicle. Officials said the deputies found a stolen firearm and a variety of burglary tools.

As a deputy made contact with the Honda Civic's owner in Kimball Township, he saw a vehicle in a ditch next door to the victim's home. The deputy went next door to contact the second homeowner, who told him his residence had been broken into. That victim told the deputy the suspect or suspects cut a screen to get inside. He also reported a cellphone, car keys, cash and medication had been taken.

Police said the deputy then spoke to the Civic's owner, who reported his home had also been broken into and a screen was cut to gain access. He also told the deputy the keys to the Civic were taken and the suspect or suspects drove the car out of his garage.

Officials said as the investigation progressed, deputies found a black Lincoln abandoned on westbound I-94 not far from where the home invasions had occurred. They checked and the Lincoln had been reported stolen. A key fob found earlier on the two teen suspects belonged to the vehicle.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

