More than 177K still in dark after storms, funnel cloud was spotted but didn't touch down

More than 177,000 customers were still without power Thursday morning after a line of strong storms with more than 60 mile per hour winds tore through southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees and power lines.

A funnel cloud was spotted in the Grosse Pointes late Wednesday afternoon but the National Weather Service said it did not touch down.

"We’ve heard no indication of touchdown," said Andrew Arnold, a meterologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "There was a really good wind surge. From everything we’ve seen so far, there was just a funnel, not a tornadic touchdown."

The storm, which hit the Grosse Pointes especially hard along with the Ann Arbor and Dexter area, uprooted entire trees in some areas. Winds at Detroit Metro Airport clocked 65-70 miles per hour.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 154,000 DTE customers were without power while nearly 22,000 Consumers Energy customers were in the dark.

Power will likely not be restored to most DTE customers left in the dark by Wednesday's storms until Saturday, officials said.

At a press conference early Thursday morning at Willow Run Airport, Joe Musallam, DTE's vice president of distribution operations, said the electric utility will have almost then 2,000 line workers in the field around the clock to restore service.

“As the weather system moved through, we lost 165,000 customers of which about 154,000 still remain without power,” he said. “Although 97% of our customers have power, we want the 154,000 customers to know we’re laser-focused on getting their power back.”

He said the Ann Arbor and southwest area and Metro Detroit were all hit particularly hard by the storm. “We will really be loading up on crews in those areas.”

Temperatures, meanwhile, will continue to heat up for the rest of the week and there's a chance for more severe storms on Friday, though the weather service there's still a lot of uncertainty about when they'll hit.

Arnold said Friday will have a heat index of 95 to 100.

"It's going to be hot and humid," he said.

Several communities including Detroit, Dearborn and Westland will have cooling centers open through Friday to help residents avoid the heat.

"We want everyone to take extra caution in hot weather and during the times there is unhealthy air quality," said said Christina Floyd, Detroit's Acting Chief Public Health Officer. "Especially those most vulnerable including children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions."

Wednesday's storms hit less than a week after another round of storms that included tennis ball-sized hail that damaged homes, businesses and cars in southeast Michigan.