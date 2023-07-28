Record-breaking Grand Haven swimmer gears up to swim Lake Michigan — again

What's the best way to cross Lake Michigan? A Jet ski? Ferry? For Jim "The Shark" Dreyer, it's swimming.

Twenty-five years ago, the Grand Haven resident swam a nearly 65-mile stretch from Manitowoc, Wis. to Ludington, Mich. Now, at almost 60, Dreyer is gearing up to hit the waters of Michigan's third largest lake — again.

"It's full circle for me because this is the 25th anniversary when I first swam across that lake," said Dreyer, who has done multiple record-breaking swims across the Great Lakes. "So, I thought, 'I'm going to make a second crossing.' Only this time, the plan is to do it 25 years later, 25 years older and go 25 miles further — I kind of wanted to raise the bar."

Dreyer is set to hit the lake on Tuesday, 15 days before his 60th birthday. He's calling his journey "The Silver Sequel."

In August 1998, his initial trek across the lake measured at 50 miles in distance, but ended up being 65 miles due to strong cross-currents, said Dreyer, who was 34 at the time.

Since then, he's racked up one swimming feat after another, including becoming the first person to swim across a Great Lake (Lake Erie) in 2000 as part of a triathlon and a solo self-sufficient swim across Lake Superior, swimming for nearly 59 miles for 59 hours and 50 minutes. According to his website, he is the first person to set records swimming across all five Great Lakes and the second to cross all five.

For next week's swim, the distance will be about 82.5 to 90 miles, totaling more than 60 hours of swimming as "currents always add some additional distance," he added.

Dreyer, who will follow a boat during his journey, will be confined to the water for three days, where he'll take in nutrition hourly, consuming a meal replacement drink, electrolyte stamina tablet, a shot of pure honey for blood sugar levels, a shot olive oil for omega-3 fats and pulverized homemade granola through a straw.

Dreyer's journey comes amid the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven. Proceeds from his swim's fundraiser will benefit the Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan chapters of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association, according to Dreyer's website.

"For 25 years, I've worked closely with the Coast Guard and they've supported me," Dreyer said. "I could not have been successful without them (after) working on projects like safety swimming videos ... after 25 years with all they've done for me, I wanted to give back."

Active in many sports growing up, Dreyer actually was never a swimmer. In fact, he says he sustains a "life-long fear" of water, following a near-drowning experience at three years old.

Dreyer was rescued from the water by his sister after falling face-down in a body of water near the family's cottage. Years later in 1996, he took his first swim lessons to overcome his fears. The Silver Sequel, he says, will be another challenge to face those fears head-on.

"It's just so liberating to face your fear — and I don't say I've that conquered my fear of water; I still feel it," Dreyer said. "When I start to swim and I look at the sandy bottoms after the first few strokes, I still flashback to when I was three years old. Then, very quickly, as an adult, I snap out of it."

Still, "I haven't conquered it. I've just learned to control it, and that's a very liberating thing," he said.

