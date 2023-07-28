Michigan siblings, 2 others charged in $3.5M pandemic fraud scheme

A brother and sister from Metro Detroit and two others have been charged in a criminal complaint for their alleged role in a multi-million-dollar unemployment insurance fraud scheme targeting COVID-19 pandemic aid, federal officials announced Thursday.

The complaint naming Kenny Lee Howard III, 30, Keila Lanae Howard, 34, David Christopher Davis, 25, and Stevenvan Eugene Ware, 30, was filed May 31 and unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The complaint alleges the group filed more than 700 unemployment insurance claims in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, New York, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Hawaii and Guam starting in early 2020.

Authorities claim they sometimes used their own names to file the claims but also were accused of stealing personal information from others across the country, according to the complaint.

The court filing states the scheme netted more than $3.5 million in government funds.

“This alleged scheme diverted money away from American workers in need of financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Dawn Attorney Ison. “My office is committed to prosecuting anyone who exploited our national crisis to enrich themselves, and today’s charges are a reflection of that commitment.”

When the investigation by the Department of Labor – Office of the Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations ends, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment.

"An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of fraud involving unemployment insurance program, said Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Great Lakes Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate these types of allegations."

The Howard siblings made their initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit before Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen, records show.

They each were released on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 17.

The case comes more than a week after a former state unemployment examiner was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a $313,000 pandemic-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Others have faced similar accusations in the last year, including a Battle Creek couple sentenced in connection with deceiving authorities to receive more than $216,000 in pandemic relief and other federal assistance; six Michigan residents part of a group indicted after an FBI probe linked them to a $6 million pandemic relief fraud scheme; and a former Michigan UIA contract worker pleaded guilty to stealing more than $550,000 in a plot.A 2021 state audit found the UIA lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud.

In June, new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs that helped small businesses survive the pandemic showed more than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives.

The Biden administration put in place stricter rules to stem pandemic fraud, including use of a “Do Not Pay” database. Biden also recently proposed a $1.6 billion plan to boost law enforcement efforts to go after pandemic relief fraudsters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.