Alan E. Schwartz, legal giant for decades in Detroit, dies at 97

Alan E. Schwartz, a giant in the Michigan legal community for decades as well as a founder and partner at Honigman LLP, died Thursday at age 97, representatives announced.

Schwartz, alongside Jason L. Honigman and Milton J. Miller, launched the firm — then called Honigman Miller and Schwartz — in 1952, the company said in a statement. In the time since, Schwartz became known not only for his extensive legal work on corporate organizations but also a long-standing dedication to Detroit.

He was raised in the city and graduated with distinction from the University of Michigan after two years serving in Guam during World War II, according to his biography.

He went on to Harvard Law School and then eventually went on to Wall Street before he and his wife, Marianne, decided to return to their hometown.

When back in the city, Schwartz gave his time to roughly 20 public company boards, according to the release from his firm, including Comerica and Detroit Edison. He also worked for several other groups. When he died, he was an honorary board member at the Detroit Institute of Arts as well as a director emeritus of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, Schwartz was a founding trustee of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and an early board member for New Detroit, Inc., Business Leaders for Michigan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, officials said.

“Alan was in every sense of the word a gentleman. He treated everyone he met with kindness and dignity. Alan was a lawyer, businessman and friend to his clients, whom he served with integrity and intelligence,” said David Foltyn, chairman and CEO of Honigman.

“He was a selfless leader and volunteer in civic, cultural and nonprofit organizations devoted to improving Detroit from a business and a social perspective. He was involved in nearly every major development project in the city as an attorney and as a leader in business organizations. His commitment to the cultural treasures of Detroit is well known. It was his vision for Honigman ‘to be the best law firm for the best lawyers’ which has inspired and guided our firm for over half a century.”

Then-Detroit Mayor Dave Bing honored Schwartz with the Alan E. Schwartz award in 2013, an honor now given annually to recognize outstanding commitment to community service.

Other accolades include the George W. Romney Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism, the Max M. Fisher Community Service Award from United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Judge Learned Hand Award from the American Jewish Committee.

He was even recognized by The Detroit News in 1987 as a Michiganian of the Year, an award given annually to recognize incredible work by state residents.

Schwartz was predeceased by his wife, Marianne. Survivors include three children and five grandchildren.