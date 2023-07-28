State expands quarantine on hemlock tree-killing bug

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Two more Michigan counties have been added to the list of places under quarantine for a bug that can kill hemlock trees, state officials said Friday.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the quarantine for the hemlock woolly adelgid now includes Benzie and Manistee counties. The bug previously has been detected in Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties, the agency said.

"Our goal is to protect the 170 million hemlock trees that live in Michigan’s forests," Mike Philip, director of the department's Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division, said in a statement. "Hopefully, by expanding the quarantine area, we can keep the pest from moving to new areas in the state and slow the spread within the currently infested areas."

Under the quarantine, which goes into effect Tuesday, the department will regulate the movement of certain nursery stock and forest products within and from infested Michigan counties as well as products brought into the state from other states where there are hemlock woolly adelgid infestations.

Trees infested with hemlock woolly adelgid must also be reported to the agency.

The invasive species of insect has long, siphoning mouths that they use to extract sap from hemlock trees, weakening them over time and slowing tree growth. They can potentially kill a tree within 10 years.

"If left unchecked, hemlock woolly adelgid could spread throughout Michigan’s hemlock trees, causing significant losses and affecting the timber and lumber industries, nursery and landscaping industries, the Christmas tree industry, and the tourist industry," Philip said.

Losing hemlock trees could also mean a rise in water temperatures in streams and an increase in soil erosion, he said.