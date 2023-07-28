Tips sought after dogs found abandoned in Washtenaw County

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking for information after two puppies were found abandoned and abused this week in Washtenaw County.

The first, found Monday, was running loose in an apartment complex's parking lot, the group said in a statement. Witnesses reported seeing a man kick the 5-month-old puppy before abandoning it, according to the release.

The second, found Tuesday, was left emaciated in a crate in Ypsilanti's Recreation Park, HSHV officials said. That puppy, believed to be 10 months old, was covered in diarrhea and urine and was later found to have multiple sores all over its body, according to a statement from the group.

Both dogs are now under the care of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, which reports the puppies are getting the medical attention and support they need. The incidents do not appear to be related, the shelter said.

“This happens more than people think in Washtenaw County,” Eric Wright, the rescue and cruelty investigations supervisor at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, said Friday. “People just abandon their animals. It’s sad and frustrating, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Animal welfare groups and law enforcement have noted a rise in violence against animals in recent years.

Annual reports showed that animal cruelty incidents rose fourfold between 2016 and 2021, rising from 123 to 607 incidents. As The Detroit News reported last year, there is a studied link between cruelty to animals and domestic violence against people.

Regional shelters have also been exploring ways to deal with overcrowding since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with information on either dog found in Washtenaw County this week is asked to contact the Humane Society of Huron Valley's cruelty and rescue department at (734) 661-3512. Information can also be reported at hshv.org/report. The shelter says all tips will be investigated.

“We completely understand people falling on hard times, but please for the animal’s sakes — like this innocent young puppy — don’t just leave them to starve and suffer in pain. Please bring them to us,” Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our intake department is open 7 days a week. And thanks to donors, we also have many programs to help people feed and care for their pets.”