More than 30K still in dark after Wednesday's storm, DTE says

More than 30,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power Saturday morning after severe weather moved into southeast Michigan this week, bringing heavy rainfall, heat, thunderstorms and flooding.

By 11 a.m., 31,188 DTE Energy customers were in the dark, down from more than 200,000 Wednesday night, after a line of storms ripped through the region Wednesday afternoon, toppling power lines, breaking tree branches and uprooting trees.

"Our storm response team of more than 3,000 strong, is focused on restoring each and every customer impacted by recent weather systems. Please remember to stay at least 25 feet from any downed wire and anything it may touch — consider all wires live," the utility said on its website.

Consumers Energy's outage map Saturday morning reported 5,401 customers without power.

As storms move east, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected to taper off mid-morning, with isolated shower or sub-severe thunderstorms returning to the region in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday's temperatures were expected to reach upper 70s to lower 80s, while Sunday's forecast called for less humidity, with temperatures reaching mid 70s to nearly 80, the agency said.