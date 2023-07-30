U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 from burning vessel at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued five people off a burning vessel Saturday at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising.

During a routine patrol around 7 p.m., a crew from the Marquette station spotted smoke rising from a nearly 30-foot vessel and quickly responded, the station said on Facebook.

"As the flames grew, our crew transferred over all passengers onboard the distressed vessel to our 29’ RBS-II. All 5 passengers were safely transported back to the local marina with no injuries," the station posted.

The crew was not able to extinguish the fire and the vessel became engulfed in flames, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Yaw.

"No causes known. The people on board did report smelling diesel (fuel) just before seeing any flames," Yaw said. "National Park's service vessel did remain on scene until dusk. They weren't able to secure the vessel to anything because it was against the rocks. ...

"It looks like they were just out enjoying a trip and something went wrong to cause a fire on the vessel," Yaw said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted that the vessel contained up to 250 gallons of diesel.

Coast Guard pollution responders and the National Park Service are monitoring the area, and the vessel owner is working on a salvage plan with its insurance company, the Coast Guard said.

