Boat that caught on fire at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to be removed

A boat that caught on fire near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising over the weekend, forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue five people aboard, will be removed Monday.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard's Great Lakes' district on Sunday, Sector Sault pollution responders determined that all diesel fuel had burned off in the fire and no pollution threat exists.

The burning boat was spotted during a routine patrol around 7 p.m. Saturday. A crew from the Coast Guard's Marquette station saw smoke rising from a nearly 30-foot vessel and responded, the station said on Facebook.

The crew wasn't able to extinguish the fire and the vessel became engulfed in flames, but everyone aboard was rescued with no injuries, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Yaw.

"As the flames grew, our crew transferred over all passengers on board the distressed vessel to our 29’ RBS-II. All 5 passengers were safely transported back to the local marina with no injuries," the station posted.

It's unclear what caused the boat to go up in flames, according to the Coast Guard.

"The people on board did report smelling diesel (fuel) just before seeing any flames," Yaw said. "National Park's service vessel did remain on scene until dusk. They weren't able to secure the vessel to anything because it was against the rocks. …

"It looks like they were just out enjoying a trip and something went wrong to cause a fire on the vessel," Yaw said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted that the vessel contained up to 250 gallons of diesel.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com