Adrian police seek suspect who allegedly attacked 3 with machete

Adrian police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked at least three people with a machete over the weekend, officials said.

They said the suspect has been identified as Andrew Gregory, 41. The Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office has authorized an arrest warrant for Gregory on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gregory is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes and either a closely cropped haircut or shaved head. Police said he is a former Tecumseh resident but is currently homeless.

According to authorities, Adrian police officers were called on Saturday to a location in the 1200 block of North Main Street for a report of an attack on two people with a machete.

Officers arrived and found two people with severe lacerations on their hands and arms. Police and medics tended to the victims before they were taken to a hospital.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspected assailant, officials said.

However, police received reports that the suspect had gone into a homeless encampment in the nearby woods and was arguing with people there. Witnesses told investigators that when people asked the suspect to leave, he struck a woman on the arm with a machete. The suspect then fled.

Anyone who sees Gregory should consider him armed and dangerous and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the attacks on Saturday should call Officer Jeremy Powers at (517) 264-4808 or email tips at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

