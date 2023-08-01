Fermi 2 power plant operating at reduced capacity as it undergoes repairs, but safe, DTE says

A Monroe County nuclear power plant that generates 20% of DTE's energy was operating at reduced capacity on Tuesday while it undergoes planned maintenance but it doesn't present any immediate safety concerns, said officials with utility and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Fermi 2 Power Plant, located in Newport, Michigan, is operating at 58% capacity in order to perform planned maintenance activities, which is not uncommon, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In a statement Tuesday morning, DTE Energy, which owns and operates Fermi 2, said the "plant remains safe and stable" as repairs are underway for a non-emergency equipment. The utility declined to give an estimate on how long the repairs will take or how long the plant will operate at reduced capacity.

"Fermi 2 is operating at reduced power due to a non-emergency equipment issue. A motor that is part of the plant’s condenser system needs to be repaired; to conduct the repairs, operators reduced power," said Stephen Tait, a DTE spokesperson, in a statement. "When repairs are complete, operators will return the plant to 100% power."

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, online data showed the plant operating at 58%, sparking concerns on social media.

A spokeswoman with the NRC said the agency and its inspectors at Fermi "do not have any immediate safety concerns." Resident inspectors stationed at the plant are aware of plant downpowers and monitor activities associated with it, according to the agency.

"The NRC is a nuclear safety regulator, and as such, does not monitor the power generation aspect of plant operation," said Viktoria Mitlyng, senior public affairs officer for the U.S. NRC, in a statement.

Since 1988, Fermi 2 Power Plant has produced more than 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity for DTE Energy customers, according to the utility's website.

The plant can produce electricity for nearly 1 million residents, providing carbon-free, base-load electricity, generating zero carbon emissions, DTE Energy said.

Fermi 2 supplies 20% of the power generated by the utility, and accounts for 30% Michigan’s total nuclear generation capacity, according to DTE. The plant is about 32 miles southwest of Detroit, employs about 850 workers, the utility said.

