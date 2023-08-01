Record-breaking Grand Haven swimmer launches 3-day swimming trek across Lake Michigan

Jim "The Shark" Dreyer is on his way ― across Lake Michigan.

Dreyer, a marathon swimmer, officially launched around 6 a.m. from the shores of Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wis., headed for City Beach in Grand Haven, Mich., in a quest to swim across the entire lake and raise funds for the U.S. Coast Guard's Petty Officers Association.

"....and we're off!! 2 miles in the bank!" said a post on Dreyer's Facebook page just before 9:30 a.m.

The three-day, nearly 90-mile expedition will require more than 60 hours of swimming as "currents always add some additional distance," Dreyer, 59, told The Detroit News last week.

Sunny conditions were expected near Milwaukee with high temperatures ranging mid-80s Tuesday; high 80s and Wednesday; and "very warm" temperatures near 90 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dreyer's swim across Lake Michigan, which he's dubbed "The Silver Sequel," marks his second swim across the lake.

In August 1998, the Grand Haven resident initially swam a nearly 65-mile stretch from Manitowoc, Wis. to Ludington, Mich. The journey originally measured 50 miles in distance, but ended up being 65 miles due to strong cross-currents, said Dreyer, who was 34 at the time.

Meanwhile, to mark his 60th birthday on Aug. 16, he decided to take it up a notch.

"It's full circle for me because this is the 25th anniversary when I first swam across that lake," said Dreyer, who has done multiple record-breaking swims across the Great Lakes. "So, I thought, 'I'm going to make a second crossing.' Only this time, the plan is to do it 25 years later, 25 years older and go 25 miles further — I kind of wanted to raise the bar."

Dreyer, who will follow a boat during his journey, will be confined to the water for three days, where he'll take in nutrition hourly through a straw, consuming meal replacement drinks, electrolyte stamina tablets, a shot of pure honey for blood sugar levels, a shot of olive oil for omega-3 fats and pulverized homemade granola.

His crew will consist of five people, four of them military veterans. Currently, they all, according to Dreyer, hold positions as first responders, paramedics and firefighters.

"They've got that 'never quit' mindset that we share; I have to have that (because) they're highly skilled. I'm surrounded by the right people," Dreyer said.

Proceeds from Dreyer's swim's fundraiser will benefit the Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan chapters of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association, according to Dreyer's website.

To watch Dreyer’s progress on a map in real time, click here.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar