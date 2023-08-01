MSU classes won't meet on 1st anniversary of deadly campus shooting

Michigan State University is not scheduled to hold classes on Feb. 13, 2024, the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting on campus, officials announced Tuesday.

"The university is planning a remembrance event for this day that will incorporate input and feedback from the Spartan community, including those who were most directly impacted," said Teresa Woodruff, the school's interim president, in a statement.

"While classes will not meet, the university will remain open on this day to support students and our community."

There may be some exceptions for graduate and professional programs that need to meet for certification and graduation requirements, according to the university website.

Classes will meet again the next day, but assignments and exams are not due then, either, Woodruff's letter said. Assignments and exams may be scheduled on Feb. 15.

The announcement comes nearly six months after three students died in the shooting: Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson. Five students also were critically injured.

Hours after the incident, police identified the gunman as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Officials said he shot and killed himself as police approached his Lansing home, about four miles from the campus in East Lansing.

MSU police have said they found "no conclusive motive" behind McRae's actions.

In her statement Tuesday, Woodruff also provided an update on Berkey Hall, where two of the students died in the attack.

"After conversations and input from those who hold offices in the building, we have decided to make the space available for faculty, academic staff, graduate students, and support staff with existing offices starting this fall," she wrote. "Importantly, students and employees who do not want to reenter the space are not required to do so and may seek out alternative options for the fall through their academic college or unit. Individual colleges will share more information directly with faculty, staff and graduate students who use this space. As we shared previously, we intend to resume classes in Berkey Hall starting in the spring, following some renovations to the building. "

Meanwhile, Woodruff said efforts were advancing on a memorial.

"The university is establishing a group within MSU’s Public Art on Campus Committee that will include representation from students, faculty, staff, and the community," she said. "The group will define an inclusive process for gathering input through the fall semester, and more information will be shared in the coming months about ways to engage and provide feedback."

Anderson, Fraser and Verner received posthumous degrees during the spring commencement ceremonies.

In June, officials announced the Spartan Strong fund created at MSU to help those most affected by the shooting had raised $2 million, with nearly half earmarked to over the remaining undergraduate education of those injured.

Woodruff has said the university, which includes about 39,000 students and 560 buildings on its 5,200-acre campus, set aside $8 million for new investments in campus safety initiatives, "which have been developed with extensive campus community input." Crews have also been installing new door locks on all classroom doors.

In April, MSU said it had hired an outside firm to review its response to the shooting.

Seven of the eight students injured or killed on campus or their families have filed their intent to sue MSU.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April signed the most far-reaching new laws aimed at curbing gun violence in decades in the state. The new laws, which take effect next year, expand background check requirements for firearm purchases and impose storage standards for guns kept in homes where children are present.

Whitmer also has signed legislation into law that would allow judges to order the temporary confiscation of firearms from individuals in Michigan deemed a risk to themselves or others.