Allegan County woman accused of identity theft, posing as a nurse

An Allegan County woman has been charged in connection with fraudulently posing as a licensed nurse, federal officials announced Wednesday.

This spring, Leticia Gallarzo, 48, applied for a registered nurse position at a Grand Rapids hospice care facility using a fake driver’s license number, submitted a document purporting to be a diploma showing a "Master of Science in Nursing” degree from the George Washington University and sent a picture of a nursing license belonging to another woman with the same first name, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan.

Gallarzo was hired then terminated after officials learned her fingerprints as part of a background check showed she had been "permanently excluded from working in a setting that provided direct services to a patient or resident of a nursing home, hospice facility or other similar facilities," an FBI special agent wrote in the filing. "Additional investigation ... revealed that this exclusion was the result of a federal criminal conviction for impersonating a nurse in Texas."

On June 1, Michigan State Police learned Gallarzo was working as a registered nurse at a skilled nursing home facility, according to the document.

During an interview, Gallarzo told officers she worked there as a “unit manager,” ensuring certified nurse assistants completed their tasks, then said she wanted a lawyer before answering any additional questions, the FBI reported.

Michigan State Police obtained a search warrant for Gallarzo's home. There, officers found a copy of a Michigan nursing license belonging to her co-worker as well as a forged state driver’s license, according to the complaint.

“The allegations in this case involving a woman faking as a professionally licensed nurse are dangerous and put unsuspecting patients in harm’s way,” Grand Rapids U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a Wednesday statement. “My office takes these accusations very seriously."

Investigators determined Gallarzo lacked a valid nursing license and had never attended the George Washington University, the complaint said.

They also learned the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas had convicted her on five counts of false medical records in relation to health care benefits, items or services after she pretended to be a registered nurse in the state in 2015.

In 2016, Gallarzo was convicted through 17th Circuit Court in Kent County for using the identity and education of another individual to gain a job, according to the complaint.

"Any unqualified person who poses as a medical professional puts the lives of innocent patients at risk, as alleged in this case,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their outstanding investigative work during this case. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to ensure identity theft cases like this one are thoroughly investigated."

Gallarzo is charged with identity theft related to the transfer of the means of identification of another person.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison, officials said.

Gallarzo surrendered to the FBI in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, the same day the case was unsealed in federal court, records show. An attorney representing her wasn't listed in court records.

