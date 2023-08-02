Coast Guard responds to diesel fuel spill near Manistee beach

The Coast Guard was responding to a diesel fuel spill from a ship Wednesday in Lake Michigan near Manistee.

The M/V Manitowoc started leaking offshore from the 5th Avenue Beach, according to the USCG Great Lakes Twitter account.

The 630-foot-long vessel, operated under the Grand River Navigation Co., is designed to carry cargo including grain, iron ore, coal, salt and other bulk commodities, according to the website for Rand Logistics Inc.

"Absorbent boom was deployed in order to contain fuel in the area, the damaged tank was partially plugged to slow down the leaking of fuel and a commercial salvage company is en route," the Coast Guard said.

A representative for the Coast Guard's Ninth District did not immediately have more details Wednesday night on the amount of fuel estimated to have leaked.

An advisory initially was issued warning the public to stay off the beach amid the risk of wind conditions pushing the spilled fuel to shore. But the Coast Guard later tweeted that could be disregarded since its partners with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were "working diligently to map the projected movement of the spilled fuel."