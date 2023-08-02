Mechanical failure ends season for Lake Michigan ferry, the S.S. Badger

A mechanical failure in the S.S. Badger ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan will halt operations this season, officials announced Tuesday night.

On July 21, Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the Badger from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had suspended trips indefinitely after a ramping system mechanical failure.

Underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm "were quickly engaged but over the last week, it became clear that the necessary repairs were extensive and would take months to clear the collapsed structure and erect a new one," representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

"This is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” said Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disruption in plans. We know that our passengers and our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc rely on the Badger. We thank them for their support, patience and understanding as we tackle this unexpected and disappointing end to our season.”

Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry, added: “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs — and doing it the right way — so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”

Passengers with reservations are receiving full refunds.

Officials are working to keep as many of its seasonal staff working as possible in Ludington and through other opportunities in the Interlake family of companies, according to the release.

Designated a National Historic Landmark, the Badger was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co.

It once carried rail cars between Ludington and Manitowoc and now can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.