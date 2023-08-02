Suspect in Adrian machete attacks arrested

A man accused of attacking at least three people with a machete over the weekend has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Adrian police officials said Jonathan Andrew Gregory, 41, was taken into custody without incident at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant for Gregory, a former Tecumseh resident who is currently homeless, on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he has made no statements about the alleged attacks.

According to authorities, Adrian police officers were called on Saturday to a location in the 1200 block of North Main Street for a report of an attack on two people with a machete.

Officers arrived and found two people with severe lacerations on their hands and arms. Police and medics tended to the victims before they were taken to a hospital.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspected assailant, officials said.

However, police received reports that the suspect had gone into a homeless encampment in the nearby woods and was arguing with people there. Witnesses told investigators that when people asked the suspect to leave, he struck a woman on the arm with a machete. The suspect then fled.

Police received several tips, which gave investigators an area to search. Officers located him, approached and he surrendered, they said. He was taken to the Lenawee County Jail.

Anyone with information about the attacks on Saturday should call Officer Jeremy Powers at (517) 264-4808 or email tips at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

