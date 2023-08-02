Where to look for major hospital service prices in Metro Detroit

Hospitals are required under a federal rule to post clear and accessible pricing information online about common medical services and products in the form of a comprehensive machine-readable file and a display of shoppable services.

The goal of the rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, is to make it easier for patients to price shop and compare the estimated cost of care across hospitals. The Hospital Transparency Rule was adopted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in November 2019 in hopes it would help consumers make better-informed decisions, spur competition between hospitals and bring down prices.

The rule requires hospitals to post supposedly easy-to-understand information on their discounted cash prices, or the real prices paid by cash-paying customers, as well as the prices hospitals negotiate with individual insurance companies for 300 medical services. The CMS stipulates 70 of those services; hospitals choose the rest.

Some national websites have emerged that offer medical procedure price comparisons across health systems. But individual hospitals also are mandated to provide pricing information for 300 "shoppable" health care services that can be scheduled in advance.

Turquoise Health

Turquoise Health is a website that lets patients look up the cost of certain medical procedures at hospitals and then will list prices of the same procedure at nearby health facilities: https://turquoise.health/

Clear Health Costs

Clear Health Costs is a website that allows patients to search for the prices of particular medical procedures within a radius of 10 to 500 miles of a ZIP code: https://clearhealthcosts.com/

Metro Detroit Hospital sites

Here is where patients can find hospital pricing information for major health systems in the Metro Detroit region.

Corewell Health East

Corewell Health Beaumont hospital overview page: https://www.beaumont.org/patients-families/billing/pricing/beaumont-health-price-transparency-information

Beaumont Price Estimator Tool: This allows patients to generate an online estimate for shoppable services provided by Corewell (formerly Beaumont) Health under some insurance plans. It does not represent a guarantee of the actual price someone will pay.

Beaumont Dearborn standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381405141_beaumont-hospital-dearborn-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=bffa40fb_3&download=true

Beaumont Farmington Hills standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381426929_beaumont-hospital-farmington-hills-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=fdfa40fb_3&download=true

Beaumont Grosse Pointe standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381459362_beaumont-hospital-grosse-pointe-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=62fa40fb_5&download=true

Beaumont Royal Oak standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381459362_beaumont-hospital-royal-oak-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=5cfa40fb_7&download=true

Beaumont Taylor standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381405141_beaumont-hospital-taylor-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=99fa40fb_5&download=true

Beaumont Trenton standard charges file (download): https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381405141_beaumont-hospital-trenton-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=affa40fb_5&download=true

Beaumont Troy standard charges file (download):https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381459362_beaumont-hospital-troy-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=4bfa40fb_3&download=true

Beaumont Wayne standard charges file (download):https://www.beaumont.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/cdm-documents/2023/381405141_beaumont-hospital-wayne-hospital_standardcharges.csv?sfvrsn=c6fa40fb_1&download=true

Detroit Medical Center

DMC pricing overview page: https://www.dmc.org/hospitalpricinginfo

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital shoppable services price estimator tool: https://www.atexinsight.com/yFqnA92

Detroit Receiving Hospital shoppable services price estimator tool: https://www.atexinsight.com/vhV6B1v

Harper University Hospital shoppable services price estimator tool:https://www.atexinsight.com/81ZRgqS

Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital shoppable services price estimator tool: https://www.atexinsight.com/Ia23Vp8

Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan's hospital price overview page: https://www.trinityhealthmichigan.org/tools-and-resources/billing-and-insurance/our-prices

Price estimator shoppables tool: This provides price estimates for a wide range of medical procedures based on insurance information. Estimates do not represent a guarantee of the cost of care.

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital standard charges: https://www.cdmpricing.com/1de902955ff4edc70acbe2914b9ad963/standard-charges

Trinity Health Livingston Hospital standard charges: https://www.cdmpricing.com/48eb865192d6dd8d622e8e1ff2aa887b/standard-charges

Trinity Health Oakland Hospital standard charges:https://www.cdmpricing.com/40cdb3cb434b4b47c5652ab208591449/standard-charges

Chelsea Hospital standard charges: https://www.cdmpricing.com/13b0081070102ea2dc1b9cf325588c80/standard-charges

Trinity Health Livonia Hospital standard charges: https://www.cdmpricing.com/da2459da80a1b31b02e763f3c38869b9/standard-charges

Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford's hospital price overview page: https://www.henryford.com/visitors/billing/cost-of-care/hospital-standard-charges

Henry Ford Price Estimator Tool: This estimates a patient's expected out-of-pocket cost based on the expected service and insurance information. A patient's final out-of-pocket financial responsibility may vary from the estimate.

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) standard charges file (download): https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-1357020-henryfordhospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=40c949870a544bf6aa774e716038c8ff&hash=7D1CDF90C362050C66A3650E96CC3EB4

Henry Ford West Bloomfield standard charges file (download): https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-1357020-henryfordwestbloomfieldhospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=0419242540864420b272d878e51e2335&hash=4D3769CC001E7C3F9F2CD978BF0DA776

Henry Ford Wyandotte standard charges file (download): https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-2791823-henryfordwyandottehospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=c0b4acaaf5344c28a9578fcc8e663da6&hash=848B08F29D0620C151CB6D2CC14FF05D

Henry Ford Macomb standard charges file (download): https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-2947657-henryfordmacombhospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=7b2c0d0ed6bd472886d03f25c907b2a6&hash=EF6C501EAA52462D4E3F881851B85BE3

Henry Ford Jackson standard charges file (download): https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-2027689-henryfordjacksonhospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=961938c5318d4cf5bbd8f69f50c57194&hash=2ABD91F457B94499AB5B90864D84F9F0

Henry Ford Kingswood standard charges file (download):https://www.henryford.com/-/media/files/henry-ford/patients-visitors/billing/2023-standard-charges/38-1357020-henryfordkingswoodhospital-standardcharges.zip?rev=2f118862b74c472fb0a4efdc13b31416&hash=600633DCC476EDC8578178B38D4DB7D4

McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care's hospital price overview page: https://www.mclaren.org/main/mclaren-charge-master-files

McLaren Price Estimator Tool: This is an estimate of charges for common services across 12 McLaren hospitals based on insurance information.

McLaren Caro Region Shoppable Services file (download): https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/corporate/ChargeMasterFile/2022/McLaren_Caro_Region_Shoppable_Services.csv

McLaren St. Lukes Shoppable Services (download):https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/corporate/ChargeMasterFile/2022/McLaren_St_Lukes_Shoppable_Services.csv

McLaren Thumb Region Shoppable Services (download):https://www.mclaren.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/corporate/ChargeMasterFile/2022/McLaren_Thumb_Shoppable_Services.csv

Ascension Michigan

Ascension's hospital price overview page: https://healthcare.ascension.org/en/price-transparency

Ascension Price Estimator Tool: This provides price estimates for commonly purchased health care services at each Ascension hospital based on insurance information.

Ascension Providence Hospital Southfield Campus standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/381358212_ascension-providence-hospital-southfield-campus_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Providence Hospital Novi Campus standard charges file (download): https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/381358212_ascension-providence-hospital-novi-campus_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension St. John Hospital (Detroit) standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/381359063_ascension-st-john-hospital_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Warren Campus standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/383322109_ascension-macomb-oakland-hospital-warren-campus_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Madison Heights Campus standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/383322109_ascension-macomb-oakland-hospital-madison-heights-campus_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension River District Hospital (East China) standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/383160564_ascension-river-district-hospital_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/381576680_ascension-brighton-center-for-recovery_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Genesys Hospital (Grand Blanc) standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/382377821_ascension-genesys-hospital_standardcharges.xlsx

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital standard charges file (download):https://healthcare.ascension.org/-/media/project/ascension/healthcare/price-transparency-files/mi/381359247_asccension-providence-rochester-hospital_standardcharges.xlsx

