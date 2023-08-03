1 dead in suspected Livingston Co. dog attack

Livingston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a person who may have been attacked and killed by a dog, officials said.

Deputies with the sheriff's animal control unit at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday went to a residence in the 8000 block of Faussett Road in Tyrone Township to serve the homeowner with a court notice, according to authorities. The resident has a Mastiff-mix dog that recently had been involved in an attack on a neighbor resulting in serious injuries.

After arriving at the home, the deputies found the 68-year-old homeowner in a cattle pasture on the property. They said they saw the dog biting the victim's body.

Due to the dog's aggressive behavior, deputies shot and killed the dog to enable medics to render aid to the homeowner, police said. Medics tended to the victim and pronounced the homeowner deceased.

Officials said the victim had fatal injuries that appeared consistent with a dog attack. They also said they do not suspect foul play.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in Lansing where an autopsy will be conducted.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez