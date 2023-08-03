Grand Haven swimmer 'extremely disappointed' after halting Lake Michigan quest

A Grand Haven man who had to halt his quest to swim across Lake Michigan to raise money for charity said he's "extremely disappointed" he had to stop his swim due to weather conditions but said it's too soon to say if he'll try again.

Jim "The Shark" Dreyer, a marathon swimmer who has crossed several Great Lakes, was pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after swimming more than 10 miles because of worsening weather. The 59-year-old, who first swam across Lake Michigan 25 years ago, was attempting to journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to City Beach in Grand Haven.

“A couple of hours into the swim, lake conditions became much rougher than what was forecasted,”said Mike Larsen, owner and skipper of Knot Balanced, Dreyer’s support boat. “Every time Jim would feed, we would get pushed further off course to the north, and with waves out of the southeast, he was forced to swim directly against the current. Slowed by the currents, it was extremely difficult for the crew to maintain a course at such a low speed.”

As a result of drifting, Dreyer swam 12.3 miles, covering 10 miles in 9 hours east of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said Larsen.

“Yes, I am extremely disappointed, but I understand this is part of the game,” Dreyer said in a statement.

The swim was supposed to take three days but drifting would've caused the journey to take even longer, posing potential problems with Dreyer getting nourishment. He was fed through a straw hourly, consuming meal replacement drinks, electrolyte stamina tablets, honey, olive oil and pulverized granola.

“Even without worsening conditions, the drifting would translate to more than a 72-hour, 100-mileswim to Grand Haven,” Larsen said. "The team felt it was more prudent to pull Jim from the watersooner versus later. We are all disappointed.”

Dreyer's swim across Lake Michigan, which he'd dubbed "The Silver Sequel," would've marked his second swim across the lake after successfully making the trek in August 1998. He swam a nearly 65-mile stretch from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Ludington, Michigan. The journey measured 50 miles in distance, but ended up being 65 miles due to strong cross-currents, said Dreyer, who was 34 at the time.

For this quest, Dreyer thanked his crew ― which consisted of five people, four of them military veterans ― saying they developed a "lifelong bond" out on the water.

"It is not easy being a member of Team Dreyer," said Dreyer in his statement. "They all worked tirelessly and had difficult decisions to make. I appreciate that they are highly skilled and embrace taking on these adventures with me."

It is unclear if "The Shark," however, would attempt the swim again.

“You know, I want to try it again. It is too soon to say, though," Dreyer said. "I do have other plans and it may just be time to move on.”

Proceeds from Dreyer's fundraiser were to benefit the Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan chapters of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association, according to Dreyer's website.

